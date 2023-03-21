SkyView
Richland County Sheriff’s Department sworn in special deputies

Jim Smyrl and his dog Scout were sworn in as special deputies
Jim Smyrl and his dog Scout were sworn in as special deputies(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Mar. 21, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday they had sworn in two special deputies, a man and his furry best friend.

Jim Smyrl and his dog Scout were sworn in and later got to tour the sheriff’s office headquarters.

Scout is trained through PAALS and will volunteer with RCSD to bring comfort to victims of trauma.

