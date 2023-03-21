Richland County Sheriff’s Department sworn in special deputies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced on Tuesday they had sworn in two special deputies, a man and his furry best friend.

Jim Smyrl and his dog Scout were sworn in and later got to tour the sheriff’s office headquarters.

Scout is trained through PAALS and will volunteer with RCSD to bring comfort to victims of trauma.

Meet Scout! He and his human, Jim Smyrl, were sworn in as special deputies today. 🐾 Afterwards, they got a tour of headquarters where Scout got all the scratches!



Jim and Scout, who's trained through @PAALSinSC will volunteer with #RCSD, bringing comfort to victims of trauma. pic.twitter.com/Jwtl60tDJg — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) March 21, 2023

