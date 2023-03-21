SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Police: Man accused of killing parents wrote he wanted to eliminate them in journal

Police in Wisconsin said Erik Metzig was charged in the deaths of his parents, who were found dead in their home. (Source: WBAY)
By WBAY news staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin said a man accused of murdering his parents in their home left a journal saying he wanted to eliminate them.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office said Erik Metzig has been charged Tuesday in the deaths of 72-year-old David Metzig and 71-year-old Jan Metzig.

A criminal complaint said the couple was found dead in their Wolf River home by one of their other sons and authorities who were conducting a welfare check.

Police said their bodies had gunshot wounds, and a gun was found on the kitchen counter.

The criminal complaint said the gun was an AR platform rifle that a family member told authorities Erik Metzig had shown interest in recently.

WBAY reports Erik Metzig had been living with his parents at the time of their death, but officials said he was later found at a YMCA in Kimberly.

The criminal complaint said he told a YMCA staff member he was upset about his family and was looking for an apartment.

Investigators reportedly found red smears in his car they believed were blood. A detective said Erik Metzig was wearing “yellow-toned shooting glasses” which are often worn at gun ranges “to provide eye protection while shooting.”

Authorities also said they found a journal in Erik Metzig’s bedroom in which he said he wanted to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared while out for a walk.

At the Metzig home, authorities said they found a handgun in a garbage bag in the garage, which matched with several unfired bullets found near the bodies of the victims.

Erik Metzig was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and faces a possible life sentence if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate found dead in cell at a Richland County area state prison
Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating
Man dies after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating
Michael Evan Dinkins (left) and Byron Khrison Miller (right) were both charged in connection to...
Two men arrested in connection with Bishopville armed robbery and shooting
Strength of Karsyn
Soda City Live: Karsyn’s strength, mother shares importance of advocating for your child with daughter’s cancer diagnosis

Latest News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Cincinnati Animal CARE helped reunite 4-year-old Sophie with her owner.
Dog reunited with owner after animal found nearly 2,500 miles away
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams (32) winds up to throw as the pitch clock...
MLB plans to announce rules tweaks, week before opening day
Thousands of Los Angeles school employees including bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria...
Los Angeles schools shut down as workers begin 3-day strike
Columbia Mayor pitches city-funded food delivery program for food deserts.
Columbia Mayor pitches city-funded food delivery program for food deserts