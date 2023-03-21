SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man dies after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating

Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating
Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating
Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Deputies said they were sent to the 300 block of Creek Drive on Monday, March 20, around 11 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man outside with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Investigators pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives are determining what led up to the shooting. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Midlands Crimestoppers or on your smartphone by using the P3 Tips App.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate found dead in cell at a Richland County area state prison
Michael Evan Dinkins (left) and Byron Khrison Miller (right) were both charged in connection to...
Two men arrested in connection with Bishopville armed robbery and shooting
Strength of Karsyn
Soda City Live: Karsyn’s strength, mother shares importance of advocating for your child with daughter’s cancer diagnosis
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
McMaster signing the Scout Motors manufacturing agreement.
McMaster signs record-breaking $1.3 billion incentive package to bring Scout Motors to Richland County

Latest News

Nearly $1 million in Funds was donated to the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum.
U.S. Congressman and S.C. Senator donates $1 million to the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost will greet many to start out Tuesday!
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation