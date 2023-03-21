Man dies after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Deputies said they were sent to the 300 block of Creek Drive on Monday, March 20, around 11 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found a 27-year-old man outside with gunshot wounds to the upper body. Investigators pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives are determining what led up to the shooting. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact Midlands Crimestoppers or on your smartphone by using the P3 Tips App.

