SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man accused of crashing into child’s bedroom while driving drunk, police say

Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.
Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can be seen inside the house.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (Gray News) – A 12-year-old escaped with minor injuries when a man accused of driving drunk crashed into the child’s bedroom in Florida overnight Thursday, police said.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home. Concrete, insulation and other debris from the collapsed wall can also be seen inside the house.

Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.
Photos shared by neighbor Suzanne Stoker show a massive hole in the side of the home.(Suzanne Stoker / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

The Cape Coral Police Department arrested the driver, identified as 64-year-old George Henry King.

According to police, King backed out of a driveway across the street and continued in reverse, crashing into the house.

“He backed up with such force that he left skid marks in the road,” Stoker said.

She said the 12-year-old boy sustained “cuts and bruises” when the wall collapsed but that it could have been worse.

“Previously, his brother had slept in a bed against the wall the man crashed through,” Stoker said.

King was charged with driving under the influence and two counts of DUI with injuries and property damage, according to booking records from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate found dead in cell at a Richland County area state prison
Michael Evan Dinkins (left) and Byron Khrison Miller (right) were both charged in connection to...
Two men arrested in connection with Bishopville armed robbery and shooting
Strength of Karsyn
Soda City Live: Karsyn’s strength, mother shares importance of advocating for your child with daughter’s cancer diagnosis
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith
McMaster signing the Scout Motors manufacturing agreement.
McMaster signs record-breaking $1.3 billion incentive package to bring Scout Motors to Richland County

Latest News

The agency says it has 145 complaints about the problem, which happens mostly at highway speeds.
US probes reports of steering glitch on newer Honda Civics
The original plan was to send 31 of the newer M1A2 Abrams, which could have taken a year or two...
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
António Guterres, the United Nations Secretary-General, talks about the dire climate change...
'Humanity is on thin ice,' UN chief says
Nearly $1 million in Funds was donated to the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum.
U.S. Congressman and S.C. Senator donates $1 million to the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum