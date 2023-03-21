Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A huge piece of equipment on Main Street at Gervais in Downtown Columbia is blocking an intersection causing some traffic issues in the city.

Construction workers are using the crane to help turn two historic buildings into a new hotel.

When the work is done two historic buildings will become the Moxy hotel with 128 rooms and three bars.

Crews are using the crane to put a new elevator shaft into the old Main Street building because the crane is sitting on Main Street near Gervais.

Some of the people living in this part of downtown are having to adjust.

Jack Taylor, lives downtown, he says “Gervais is popular. A lot of people who live on campus have to commute through there so if you don’t know its coming you have to adjust on the fly and get around it. The streets are already busy enough its not ideal.”

Officials are hoping to have the crane gone by the first week of April.

Construction work on the Moxy hotel is set to be done before the end of the year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.