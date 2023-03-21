SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Ty Wilson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A huge piece of equipment on Main Street at Gervais in Downtown Columbia is blocking an intersection causing some traffic issues in the city.

Construction workers are using the crane to help turn two historic buildings into a new hotel.

When the work is done two historic buildings will become the Moxy hotel with 128 rooms and three bars.

Crews are using the crane to put a new elevator shaft into the old Main Street building because the crane is sitting on Main Street near Gervais.

Some of the people living in this part of downtown are having to adjust.

Jack Taylor, lives downtown, he says “Gervais is popular. A lot of people who live on campus have to commute through there so if you don’t know its coming you have to adjust on the fly and get around it. The streets are already busy enough its not ideal.”

Officials are hoping to have the crane gone by the first week of April.

Construction work on the Moxy hotel is set to be done before the end of the year.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Florida guard Elena Tsineke (5) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke...
Gamecocks advance to Sweet Sixteen with 76-45 win over USF
Forest Acres police arrest armed burglary suspects at an apartment complex.
Three arrested in connection with alleged armed burglary at Forest Acres apartment complex
Investigators say the suspect was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black track pants.
Officers investigating shots fired outside student apartment complex
West Columbia officers are responding to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2401 Augusta...
West Columbia Walmart evacuated after alleged bomb threat, officers investigating
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith

Latest News

Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation
Huge crane on Main Street sparks conversation
Chick-fil-A workers receive scholarships
Chick-fil-A workers receive scholarships
Volunteer photographers help foster children
Foster children photographed for state-wide gallery
One-on-one interview with Scout Motors CEO, Scott Keogh
One-on-one interview with Scout Motors CEO, Scott Keogh