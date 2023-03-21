SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Foster children photographed for state-wide gallery

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Monday, seven volunteers from Benedict College used the power of photography to help foster kids find forever homes at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

The field trip, joined by personnel from the Department of Social Services (DSS) and Department of Children’s Advocacy (DCA), was spearheaded by the South Carolina Heart Gallery.

“During the pandemic, the heart gallery kind of seized because you know the contact with the caseworkers and the children. So, we’re… starting it back up and getting these public photoshoots out,” said Christina Grant, Program Coordinator for the S.C. Heart Gallery.

Since 2005, the Heart Gallery has been taking portraits and pushing biographies on South Carolina foster children in need of forever homes. The program is an extension of the DCA.

DSS told WIS that 3,862 children currently sit in foster care. This number is the lowest year-to-date total of kids in state custody since at least 2018. While the number is down, DSS said they still need your help.

“We really need families. We would like for families to get in contact with [DSS] or the Heart Gallery. And we can submit those referrals for the kiddos that we’re looking for forever homes for,” said Alexis Conrad, Adoption Supervisor for DSS.

According to DSS, only 166 children within their custody are “legally free.” In other words, the children whose parental rights have been terminated and are legally up for adoption.

Grant told WIS that Monday’s photoshoot was their largest effort since the COVID-19 pandemic. In total, 26 foster children were photographed for the gallery’s website.

The photographs were carried out by six student volunteers from Benedict College, one professor, and two professional photographers.

Grant expects at least six more group photoshoots and up to ten porch photoshoots. According to the program coordinator, porch photoshoots are home visits reserved for medically fragile children.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Florida guard Elena Tsineke (5) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke...
Gamecocks advance to Sweet Sixteen with 76-45 win over USF
Forest Acres police arrest armed burglary suspects at an apartment complex.
Three arrested in connection with alleged armed burglary at Forest Acres apartment complex
Investigators say the suspect was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black track pants.
Officers investigating shots fired outside student apartment complex
West Columbia officers are responding to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2401 Augusta...
West Columbia Walmart evacuated after alleged bomb threat, officers investigating
Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all...
Buster Murdaugh denies ‘vicious rumors’ of involvement in death of Stephen Smith

Latest News

Chick-fil-A workers receive scholarships
Chick-fil-A workers receive scholarships
Volunteer photographers help foster children
Volunteer photographers help foster children
Clarendon County School District logo
Manning attorney teams up with Chick-fil-A to feed Clarendon County students
Lemonade Twins
Lemonade Twins host annual Easter egg hunt