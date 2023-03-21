FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Frost will greet many to start out Tuesday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A freeze warning is in effect this morning until 10 a.m. for the Midlands, with what should be our last March frost!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

First Alert Weather Day for temps in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning.

A freeze warning is in effect until 10a with a frosty start.

Temps climb into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday morning will not be as cold in the the low 40s, but highs will likely be around similar marks as Tuesday thanks to cloud cover.

By Thursday we have temps climbing into the low and mid-80s with sunshine and clouds!

Friday is in the mid-80s again, but we will likely see highs above 85 as opposed to just below like Thursday.

Showers return to the forecast Saturday, likely for the morning. Highs should still be around 80 for the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A Good Tuesday morning my friends! We have a FIRST ALERT weather day for this morning, with cold temps that are resulting in some frost across the Midlands. Expect temps to trend around the 30 degree mark just before sunrise today.

Temps rebound with a southeast flow by Tuesday afternoon into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies!

For tomorrow, our high pressure system moves east, as clouds increase There’s a chance of a few showers. Lows are in the low mid-40s and highs reach upper mid-60s.

Sunshine will mix with clouds into Thursday, as highs make an impressive jump to a range in the lower mid-80s.

On Friday we have a few more clouds with upper 50s in the morning and mid-80s by the afternoon, with highs likely above 85 degrees.

A cold front moves in Saturday morning and that increases our potential to see scattered showers, but p.m. highs look to still top out around 80.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Today: Another freezing cold start with lows around 32 or just below. Temps will warm to near 66 for the afternoon as sunshine hangs on.

Wednesday: Clouds rapidly increase with a few stray showers around. Highs look to be in the upper mid-60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with much warmer highs in the lower mid-80s. We’re getting back to some toasty temperatures!

Friday: Sunshine and clouds with slightly warmer highs back to the mid-80s, likely above 85 degrees.

Saturday: Scattered rain showers, especially in the morning. Milder morning lows in the low 60s, with an afternoon highs around 80 degrees or so.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Morning lows in the mid-50s rise close to 80 again for the afternoon, possibly falling just short.

