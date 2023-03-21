Festival of Hope offers just that - hope.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday and Monday, Village Church of Blythewood is inviting you to their two-night Festival of Hope. There are the carnival rides and food trucks - but it goes much deeper than that.

This Sunday and Monday, Village Church of Blythewood is inviting you to their two-night Festival of Hope. (Village Church of Blythewood)

Erik Estep is the founding pastor of Village Church - which also has a location on Park Street in downtown Columbia. He appeared on WIS TV Midday to invite the community to the free outreach under a tent.

The Festival of Hope, hosted by Village Church, is this Sunday, March 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, March 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each night, the service will begin at 7 p.m.

This Sunday and Monday, Village Church of Blythewood is inviting you to their two-night Festival of Hope. (Ken Breivik | Village Church of Blythewood)

This Sunday and Monday, Village Church of Blythewood is inviting you to their two-night Festival of Hope. (Ken Breivik | Village Church of Blythewood)

The Festival of Hope is at The Farm at Ridgeway which is on Highway 21 right as you cross into Fairfield County from Blythewood. Childcare is provided for infants to those in fifth grade.

Learn more at https://www.blythewoodvillage.com/festival-of-hope.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.