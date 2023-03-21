SkyView
Festival of Hope offers just that - hope.

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday and Monday, Village Church of Blythewood is inviting you to their two-night Festival of Hope. There are the carnival rides and food trucks - but it goes much deeper than that.

Erik Estep is the founding pastor of Village Church - which also has a location on Park Street in downtown Columbia. He appeared on WIS TV Midday to invite the community to the free outreach under a tent.

The Festival of Hope, hosted by Village Church, is this Sunday, March 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Monday, March 27 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Each night, the service will begin at 7 p.m.

The Festival of Hope is at The Farm at Ridgeway which is on Highway 21 right as you cross into Fairfield County from Blythewood. Childcare is provided for infants to those in fifth grade.

Learn more at https://www.blythewoodvillage.com/festival-of-hope.

