DHEC partnering with local veterinarians to low-cost or free rabies vaccines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) is partnering with veterinary centers to offer free or low-cost rabies vaccination clinics between March and April.

The clinics are effort to help make rabies vaccines easily accessible and spread awareness about why rabies prevention is important.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader. “It’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect yourself, your family, pets, and livestock from this fatal disease. Public health and safety are our primary focus, which is why we’re teaming up with veterinary partners to increase rabies awareness in our communities.”

Rabies is a deadly virus that is active in wildlife and it can be fatal to people if it’s left untreated. Severe illness from rabies in humans is preventable through post-exposure rabies treatment.

Any mammal can transmit rabies to people or pets. In South Carolina, in 2022, there were 83 positive cases of rabies confirmed in animals across the state including 29 raccoons, 22 skunks, 16 bats, 7 foxes, 2 cats, 2 horses, 2 cows, 1 bobcat, 1 coyote, and 1 goat. South Carolina averages 148 confirmed rabid animals each year.

“These unfortunate deaths are why we work so hard to bring rabies education to those who live in and visit our state,” McCollister said. “Participating veterinarians who choose to host these widely promoted low-cost clinics offer an invaluable and lifesaving service.”

South Carolina law requires all pet dogs, cats, and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection from rabies using a vaccine approved by DHEC and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

To find a free or low-cost rabies clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/rabies.

