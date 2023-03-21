SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia Mayor pitches city-funded food delivery program for food deserts

Columbia Mayor pitches city-funded food delivery program for food deserts.
Columbia Mayor pitches city-funded food delivery program for food deserts.(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control labels large tracts of Columbia as “food deserts” where access to healthy foods is poor.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann pitched a plan at Tuesday night’s city council meeting to create a city-funded food delivery program to bring groceries to targeted neighborhoods.

The $10,000 request to the council would cover delivery fees to residents at $100 per year.

The city would utilize existing delivery services with large chain stores, utilizing existing technology. If successful, it would help springboard an expansion funded by outside grants.

Rickenmann said the program would help alleviate the need in the community as more grocery stores are recruited.

“At least we’re trying something to get groceries in people’s houses,” he said.

The city council appeared receptive, listening to the plan without pushback.

District 2 City Councilwoman Tina Herbert the issue of food deserts requires exploring all options possible.

“To me, it’s almost like a business idea, you don’t know until you try it,” she said.

The non-profit Wholespire advocates for expanded access to healthy food in food deserts and Policy and Advocacy Consultant Phillip Ford welcomed the proposal.

“If you are without a vehicle and you have to take public transportation and walk a mile to the bus stop and then ride the bus to the grocery store, and then grocery shop, have these bags and then travel all the way back. It’s a huge barrier for these folks,” he said.

The city council took no action on the proposal Monday night, but Rickenmann said he is aiming to bring it back before the council in April.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tweet from attorney Jim Griffin about phone call released of conversation with Alex Murdaugh in...
In tweet, Murdaugh attorney ‘mad as hell’ about leaked phone call
Broad River Correctional Institution
Inmate found dead in cell at a Richland County area state prison
Man dead after shooting, deputies investigating
Man dies after shooting, Richland County deputies investigating
Michael Evan Dinkins (left) and Byron Khrison Miller (right) were both charged in connection to...
Two men arrested in connection with Bishopville armed robbery and shooting
Strength of Karsyn
Soda City Live: Karsyn’s strength, mother shares importance of advocating for your child with daughter’s cancer diagnosis

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few Showers Wednesday, then major warm up Thu/Fri
Bill would eliminate cap on craft beer purchases
Bill would eliminate cap on craft beer purchases
New details in the death of Stephen Smith
New details in death of Stephen Smith
Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews called the Richland County Coroner’s Office after a...
95-year-old man dies in Columbia house fire