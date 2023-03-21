Clarendon County Council approves pay increases for elected officials

SkyView
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Clarendon County City Council approved an increase in wages for city elected officials.

According to officials the approval to increase the pay of the city’s clerk of court, probate judge, sheriff, coroner, treasurer, and the auditor was made during a city council meeting that happened on Monday, March 13.

A mini study by County Administrator David Epperson led to the 1.69% pay increase that will happen every year on July 1. Chairman Dwight Stewart and council members approved the study.

Before the raises were approved, elected officials received a 5% salary increase every four years.

Epperson’s study pulled information from counties with similar economics and population to Clarendon County like Orangeburg, Georgetown, Darlington, and Colleton.

The average salaries from these counties are:

  • Clerk of court: $93,766.75
  • Probate judge: $83,436.25
  • Sheriff: $94,420.75
  • Coroner: $55,553
  • Treasurer: $61,341
  • Auditor: $59,899

The council also decided to place the positions into a compensation schedule and amended the Clarendon County Employee Guidelines to remove a provision that addressed an increase in the elected official’s salary when reelected.

