95-year-old man dies in Columbia house fire

Investigators say a space heater is to blame for the fire.
Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews called the Richland County Coroner’s Office after a house fire in Columbia Monday morning.(Columbia-Richland Fire Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews called the Richland County Coroner’s Office after a house fire in Columbia, Monday morning where a 95-year-old man died.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Robert Hipps, Jr., of Columbia.

“We will continue working with the City of Columbia Fire Department to fully investigate this fire,” said Rutherford.

Crews were called to put out a house fire around 5:30 a.m. on March 20th at a home on Wilkes Road. Investigators determined the fire was caused by a space heater, sparking a fire in the bedroom of a home.

Crews received reports that a person was still inside the house while the blaze was going on. Firefighters located the person and removed them from the house through a bedroom window.

The person was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS.

No other injuries were reported.

