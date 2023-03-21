95-year-old man dies in Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia-Richland Fire Department crews called the Richland County Coroner’s Office after a house fire in Columbia, Monday morning where a 95-year-old man died.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Robert Hipps, Jr., of Columbia.

“We will continue working with the City of Columbia Fire Department to fully investigate this fire,” said Rutherford.

Crews were called to put out a house fire around 5:30 a.m. on March 20th at a home on Wilkes Road. Investigators determined the fire was caused by a space heater, sparking a fire in the bedroom of a home.

Crews received reports that a person was still inside the house while the blaze was going on. Firefighters located the person and removed them from the house through a bedroom window.

The person was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS.

There were no other injuries. — Columbia-Richland Fire Department (@ColaFire) March 21, 2023

No other injuries were reported.

