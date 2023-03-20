SkyView
Two men arrested in connection with Bishopville armed robbery and shooting

Michael Evan Dinkins (left) and Byron Khrison Miller (right) were both charged in connection to...
Michael Evan Dinkins (left) and Byron Khrison Miller (right) were both charged in connection to the murder of Lonnie Ray.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that happened on Feb. 6 at a Bishopville Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.

Deputies arrested and charged 41-year-old Michael Dinkins and 32-year-old Byron Khrison Miller with murder, attempted murder, and armed robbery.

RELATED STORY: Dog sale turns deadly in Bishopville, elderly man shot

The suspects are being held at the Sumter County Sherriff’s Office Detention Center and have been denied bond.

Deputies say Lonnie Ray and Mickey Wilkes were shot while they were at the restaurant located at 1073 Sumter Highway to sell a French Bulldog.

The French Bulldog was stolen and investigators have not been able to locate the dog yet.

Ray was struck by multiple gunshots and died as a result of his injuries. Wilkes was uninjured.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Investigators say the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are expected.

