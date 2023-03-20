Soda City Live: Spring cleaning the playroom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today marks the first day of Spring.

Many households will prepare for Spring cleaning but nothing gets overlooked more than the playroom.

Professional Organizer, Kisley Turnipseed shares tips and hacks for keeping the playroom clean by organizing.

Playroom organization tips:

Always think vertical

Keep systems simple and age-appropriate

When possible, use actual pictures of toys on containers and bins (not just generic or templated pictures of toys).

