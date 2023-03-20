Soda City Live: Sit, Stay, Heal: What dogs can teach us about living well

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A veterinary oncologist deals with cancer on a daily basis as she tries to heal the animals she treats. Then the cancer doctor became the cancer patient. And her own personal battle led her to write the book, Sit, Stay, Heal: What Dogs Can Teach Us About Living Well.

Dr. Renee Alsarraf is in South Carolina for a few days and we’re glad to have her on Soda City Live. She is a veterinary oncologist, cancer patient, and now author.

Dr. Alsarraf was diagnosed in 2018 with uterine cancer. She now is in remission after surgery, chemo, and radiation. She’s been a veterinarian for 30 years and is using her time with animals, her struggle with cancer, and her love of life lessons in her new book.

To learn more, go to https://www.sitstayhealbook.com/.

