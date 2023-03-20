Soda City Live: Momadot red carpet movie premiere at Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lynette Jones is a California native who is making her way in Columbia by the way of the military.

Jones is also a filmmaker and director.

Jones’ seventh film, “MomaDot” will be premiering at Spotlight Cinemas Capital 8 in Columbia this weekend and she joins us today to share more details about the movie and the upcoming red-carpet event.

The event will take place Saturday, March 25th at 5 p.m. for ticket holders.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door.

The film follows a preacher who takes out a shady loan on the church and features Columbia Rapper Blind Fury.

The dress code is evening dress for women, and tuxedos and dressy for men.

