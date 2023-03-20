Soda City Live: Karsyn’s strength, mother shares importance of advocating for your child with daughter’s cancer diagnosis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year started like any other year for 9-year-old Karsyn, that was until an aggressive disease threatened her very existence.

Before her diagnosis- she was in and out of the doctor’s office, but her mother was not content with what she was told because her daughter’s symptoms were so severe.

Karsyn was eventually diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer and they are continuing their fight as we speak.

Here is the GoFundMe link to support Karsyn on her road to recovery.

