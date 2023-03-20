SkyView
Soda City Live: Karsyn’s strength, mother shares importance of advocating for your child with daughter’s cancer diagnosis

Karsyn was eventually diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer. and they are continuing their fight as we speak.
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This year started like any other year for 9-year-old Karsyn, that was until an aggressive disease threatened her very existence.

Before her diagnosis- she was in and out of the doctor’s office, but her mother was not content with what she was told because her daughter’s symptoms were so severe.

Karsyn was eventually diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of stomach cancer and they are continuing their fight as we speak.

Here is the GoFundMe link to support Karsyn on her road to recovery.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

