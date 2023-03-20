SkyView
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 person in Orangeburg County

By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County on Interstate 26 Sunday night.

The crash occurred at 7:15 p.m.

According to South Carolina State Trooper Lena Butler, a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling westbound on I-26 when the driver traveled off the left side of the road, crossed the median into the eastbound lanes near mile marker 154. The driver then traveled over the left side of the eastbound lanes, striking a tree.

There was only one occupant of the vehicle who was pronounced dead on scene, according to state troopers.

The identification of the driver has not been released yet.

