Police arrest suspect in several Newberry County shooting incidents

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was arrested Monday morning in connection with several shooting incidents in the Newberry and Jollystreet area of the county.

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Task Force, and Newberry City Police arrested and charged 22-year-old Tony Rodriquez Mason.

Investigators say they began investigating Mason after a man with a gunshot injury to the thigh went to Newberry Hospital Tuesday, Feb. 21. The man said he was at a house off Jollystreet Road when he was shot.

Investigators worked with Newberry Police and discovered Mason was a suspect in a couple of shooting incidents in Newberry.

Deputies say they compared notes, forensic evidence, and witness and victim statements that allowed them to issue warrants on Mason.

Mason is being detained on Newberry City Police warrants at the Newberry County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

“The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office will also be issuing warrants on Tony Mason who did not act alone, and those individuals will be charged as well,” said Sheriff Foster.

Anyone with any information about violent crimes, drugs, or any criminal activity is asked to contact the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 321-2222 or contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIMESC or the Crimestoppers app.

