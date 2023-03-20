One-on-one interview with Scout Motors CEO, Scott Keogh

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today at the South Carolina State House, Governor Henry McMaster signed a $1.3 billion Scout Motors incentive package to bring the Volkswagen-backed electric vehicle plant to northeast Richland County - specifically in the town of Blythewood.

This, after the General Assembly, voted to approve the incentive package.

Scout is committing to invest $2 billion to build the plant, create 4,000 jobs, and have electric vehicles rolling off the production line by 2026.

Dawndy Mercer Plank sat down in the WIS studio for a one-on-one interview with Scott Keogh, the CEO of Scout Motors.

