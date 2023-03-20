SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Missing Camden teen found safe, police say

The Camden Police Department is asking for the public's help to find missing teen Keitha Baker.
The Camden Police Department is asking for the public's help to find missing teen Keitha Baker.(Camden Police Department)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Camden Police Department, Baker has been found safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Camden Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teen.

According to law enforcement, Keitha Baker was last seen wearing a white shirt with black shorts.

The teen weighs around 170 pounds and has long black and blonde box braids.

Officials say the teen ran away from the custody of Kershaw County Department of Social Services (KC DSS) on March 6, 2023, around 10 a.m.

Her last known location was in the area of 110 E. Dekalb Street, Camden.

CPD is anyone with information on where the teen is located to contact the Camden Police Department/Det. James Heming at 803-425-6035.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Florida guard Elena Tsineke (5) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Zia Cooke...
Gamecocks advance to Sweet Sixteen with 76-45 win over USF
Investigators say the suspect was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black track pants.
Officers investigating shots fired outside student apartment complex
West Columbia officers are responding to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2401 Augusta...
West Columbia Walmart evacuated after alleged bomb threat, officers investigating
Forest Acres police arrest armed burglary suspects at an apartment complex.
Three arrested in connection with alleged armed burglary at Forest Acres apartment complex
Kershaw County deputies arrested 28-year-old Cassandra Clautu (Right) and 23-year-old Johnathan...
Two arrested in string of mail thefts in Kershaw County

Latest News

One-on-one interview with Scout Motors CEO, Scott Keogh
One-on-one interview with Scout Motors CEO, Scott Keogh
One-on-one interview with Scout Motors CEO, Scott Keogh
One-on-one interview with Scout Motors CEO, Scott Keogh
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another cold night tonight before a big warm up!
The school was closed in 2018 by the Sumter County School District.
Sumter Co. School District weighing what’s next for closed elementary
Michael Evan Dinkins (left) and Byron Khrison Miller (right) were both charged in connection to...
Two men arrested in connection with Bishopville armed robbery and shooting