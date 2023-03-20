Missing Camden teen found safe, police say

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Camden Police Department, Baker has been found safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The Camden Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing teen.

According to law enforcement, Keitha Baker was last seen wearing a white shirt with black shorts.

The teen weighs around 170 pounds and has long black and blonde box braids.

Officials say the teen ran away from the custody of Kershaw County Department of Social Services (KC DSS) on March 6, 2023, around 10 a.m.

Her last known location was in the area of 110 E. Dekalb Street, Camden.

CPD is anyone with information on where the teen is located to contact the Camden Police Department/Det. James Heming at 803-425-6035.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.