Midlands officer recovers engagement ring after it fell down a sewage area

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia police officer came to the rescue of a fiancee’ when she recovered an engagement ring that fell down a sewage drain.

The Columbia Police Department reports Master Police Officer Maddox, along with Sergeant Delage and Corporal Robinson helped a woman recover her ring after it fell down a drainage area.

Officers say the woman was happy Maddox went out of her way to retrieve the diamond ring.

