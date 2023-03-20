SkyView
Inmate found dead in cell at a Richland County area state prison

Inmate found dead in cell at Broad River Correctional Institution.
Broad River Correctional Institution
Broad River Correctional Institution(Gray)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Inspector General’s office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Broad River Correctional Institution.

Correctional officers say 46-year-old Shon Edward Hilton was found dead in his cell. Investigators believe Hilton’s death was a suspected suicide.

Hilton’s case is being looked into by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, Richland County Coroner, and the SCDC Inspector General’s office.

