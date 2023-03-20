Gov. McMaster signs bill bringing Scout Motors to Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Scout Motors is officially coming to the Palmetto State.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the Scout Motors House Bill 3604 also known as “the Scout bill” at the State House on Monday, March 20.

The agreement, which includes a $1.3 billion incentive package, will allow the electric car manufacturing company to build a facility in the Town of Blythewood.

The Department of Commerce broke down what is included in the package:

$650 million – To use for construction of a new I-77 interchange, area road improvements to mitigate traffic problems for residents, construction of a railroad bridge over I-77, water and wastewater infrastructure, and mass grading and wetlands mitigation.

$400 million grant – For hard assets as determined by the company.

$16 million – To acquire property to connect to the Class I rail mainline.

$25 million – To build a training center publicly owned by Midlands Technical College to train South Carolinians for employment with Scout Motors.

$200 million loan – For soil stabilization. To be repaid by Scout Motors with 5% interest.

Leaders from across the state called the agreement a big win for South Carolina. The bill is supposed to bring 4,000 + new jobs to Richland County.

“South Carolina has worked hard to build a global reputation as a leader in automotive manufacturing,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “By adding Scout Motors, we further bolster this reputation and demonstrate that South Carolina has all the components in place for companies to achieve long-term, generational success. We’re proud to work with Scout leadership to welcome this iconic brand home to South Carolina.”

Gov. McMaster said the expense of the incentives package was worth it.

“You always have to spend money to make money. There have been other investments years ago if you count inflation as part of it they were mighty big. They were thought to be mighty big at the time. Actually, there was some opposition to them. But the time has proven those were wise decisions,” he said.

Governor McMaster also believes the Scout Motors facility will be a stepping stone for South Carolina.

The new facility will produce more than 200,000 all-electric Scout SUVs and pick-up trucks per year.

Scout Motors is an independent U.S. company, backed by Volkswagen Group. The company is currently evaluating the potential for outside investment, according to a press release.

