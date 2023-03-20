FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Spring kicks off with freezing temperatures!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Happy spring! A freeze warning remains in place until 10 a.m. for the Midlands due to early freezing temperatures.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

We have a Freeze Warning this morning until 10a, with lows in the lower 30s. Some frost is possible, but is more likely tomorrow.

Below average temperatures continue Monday afternoon with highs in the upper mid-50s.

Another frosty Tuesday start with morning lows in the lower 30s. Highs do make an impressive jump near 65 for the afternoon.

Clouds roll in for Wednesday, but highs will still fight to near 70.

Highs in the mid-80s make a big return on Thursday and Friday under a mix of sunshine & clouds.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS (WIS)

Happy spring everyone! A freeze warning remains for the Midlands this morning until 10a, as temperatures remain around the freezing mark or below!

Patchy frost is possible, but tomorrow morning it will be more likely. Sunshine gets us back to highs today in between 56-58 degrees.

WIS (WIS)

A morning freeze with frost is likely Tuesday morning with lows around the freezing mark with a calm wind.

WIS (WIS)

Temperatures do start to warm up Tuesday afternoon, with highs climbing back into the mid-60s with a few afternoon clouds mixing in.

WIS (WIS)

A big warming trend continues for the rest of the work week with highs around 70 or so on Wednesday ,followed by highs in the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday!

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy, but more sunshine will break through for Thursday and Friday.

The next chance for scattered showers looks to return on Saturday for the Midlands, but the region remains mild.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Another cool afternoon with highs in the upper mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Another freezing cold start with lows around 32 or just below. Temps will warm to near 65 for the afternoon as sunshine hangs on.

Wednesday: Clouds rapidly increase with a few stray showers possible. Highs look to be around 70 degrees.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with much warmer highs in the mid-80s. We’re getting back to warmth!

Friday: Sunshine and clouds with slightly warmer highs back to the mid-80s again.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

WIS (WIS)

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.