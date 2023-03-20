SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California

Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over Northern California. (Source: JAIME HERNANDEZ/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - An impressive light show over Northern California was captured on video on Friday.

It might look like a scene from an end-of-days film about Earth-killing comets, but those aren’t meteors from outer space.

They’re blazing chunks of communications equipment from the International Space Station, streaming across the night sky at 17,000 mph.

The 700-pound communications antenna went into space in 2009. In February 2020, the ISS discarded the equipment.

The debris orbited the Earth for a couple of years and finally got low enough to break apart and burn up.

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, about 10% of such equipment might fall to Earth in small pieces with the rest melting off on the way down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Columbia officers are responding to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2401 Augusta...
West Columbia Walmart evacuated after alleged bomb threat, officers investigating
Bank collapse impacts on S.C. economy
Bank collapse impacts on S.C. Economy
Kershaw County deputies arrested 28-year-old Cassandra Clautu (Right) and 23-year-old Johnathan...
Two arrested in string of mail thefts in Kershaw County
At least three residents of 1218 Hyatt Avenue are staying at the Super 8 Motel off Fairfield...
Motel reports Columbia pays for displaced renters to stay after payment from landlord doesn’t come
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go

Latest News

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Fugitive Task...
Police arrest suspect in several Newberry County shooting incidents
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
South Carolina Senators hear from the parents of people who died from fentanyl overdose on Jan....
With overdoses up, states look at harsher fentanyl penalties
Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over...
RAW: Fiery space debris seen over California