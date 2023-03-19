SkyView
Officers investigating shots fired outside student apartment complex

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black track pants.
Investigators say the suspect was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black track pants.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Columbia Police Department and USC Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired outside Park Place Columbia around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 19.

According to an alert from the university’s Carolina Alert system, a fight involving several individuals at the campus-affiliated complex led to six or seven shots being fired by a black male.

Investigators say the male was wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black track pants.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot, heading north on Greene Crossing.

There were no injuries reported. The incident is being investigated by CPD and USCPD.

Members of the Carolina community with information are encouraged to contact the USCPD at (803) 777-4215 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

