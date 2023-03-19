No. 1 South Carolina to play against USF in NCAA tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No.1 South Carolina is hosting USF (University of South Carolina) in its second round in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Tip-off for the Sunday matchup begins at 1 p.m. on ABC.

So far in the tournament, the Gamecocks have defeated Norfolk State on Friday, March 17, in a 72 - 40 win.

This will be the first time the two teams ever meet.

