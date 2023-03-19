SkyView
No. 1 South Carolina to play against USF in NCAA tournament

South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) leaps for a layup-attempt during the first half of an NCAA...
South Carolina guard Zia Cooke (1) leaps for a layup-attempt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - No.1 South Carolina is hosting USF (University of South Carolina) in its second round in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Tip-off for the Sunday matchup begins at 1 p.m. on ABC.

So far in the tournament, the Gamecocks have defeated Norfolk State on Friday, March 17, in a 72 - 40 win.

This will be the first time the two teams ever meet.

