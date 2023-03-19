Forest Acres police arrest armed burglary suspects at apartment complex

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Forest Acres Police Department responded to an armed burglary at the Ravenwood Apartment Complex off Bethel Church Road.

Officers were at the scene after receiving a 911 call.

FAPD went unit by unit at the complex with the help of Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Columbia Police Department officers to make sure residents were safe.

Three suspects are in custody and there are no reports of any injuries.

