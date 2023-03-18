West Columbia Walmart evacuated after bomb threat, officers responding

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is responding to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2401 Augusta Road.

Officers say the grocery store has been evacuated and SLED has been called to help assess the scene.

Law enforcement says investigators are currently working to determine the validity of the threat and its source.

