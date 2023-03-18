SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

West Columbia Walmart evacuated after bomb threat, officers responding

West Columbia officers are responding to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2401 Augusta...
West Columbia officers are responding to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2401 Augusta Road.(Storyblocks)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is responding to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2401 Augusta Road.

Officers say the grocery store has been evacuated and SLED has been called to help assess the scene.

Law enforcement says investigators are currently working to determine the validity of the threat and its source.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank collapse impacts on S.C. economy
Bank collapse impacts on S.C. Economy
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Arrests made after Columbia raid on home
Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs, guns, and cash after serving search warrant on Columbia area home
South Carolina v. Norfolk State in first round of tournament.
Gamecocks defeat Norfolk State to move on to second round of tournament
Dr. Baron Davis former R2 superintendent
Former Richland Two superintendent joins nonprofit

Latest News

Lemonade Twins
Lemonade Twins host annual Easter egg hunt
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley, a candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, speaks...
Haley, Ramaswamy among those taking on ‘woke ideology’ in SC
Lowcountry animal shelter Dorchester Paws says they take in 4,000 stray animals every year....
Dog owner seeks action for hunting dog laws in SC
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather