Strong earthquake shakes coast of Ecuador, no word on damage

A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or...
A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A strong earthquake shook Ecuador on Saturday, but there was no immediate word on damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 in the country’s coastal Guayas region. It was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

