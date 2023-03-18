SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Sick puppy will only eat chicken fingers, rescuers say

A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.
A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to like chicken fingers.(Lexington Human Society)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A sick puppy at an animal rescue in Kentucky seems to have a thing for chicken fingers.

According to the Lexington Humane Society, the pup has canine parvovirus, and the medical team has had a difficult time getting the animal to eat anything.

Thursday, the team said they found out the pup likes chicken, but not just any chicken, it seems she only likes Raising Cane’s.

So, the humane society team went out again on Friday and got more chicken fingers for the puppy.

The animal rescue team said they are relieved to finally see her eating.

According to veterinarians, parvo symptoms include loss of appetite, vomiting, lethargy and diarrhea. If left untreated, the virus could cause dehydration, which can result in death.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank collapse impacts on S.C. economy
Bank collapse impacts on S.C. Economy
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Arrests made after Columbia raid on home
Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs, guns, and cash after serving search warrant on Columbia area home
South Carolina v. Norfolk State in first round of tournament.
Gamecocks defeat Norfolk State to move on to second round of tournament
Dr. Baron Davis former R2 superintendent
Former Richland Two superintendent joins nonprofit

Latest News

West Columbia officers are responding to a bomb threat at the Walmart located at 2401 Augusta...
West Columbia Walmart evacuated after bomb threat, officers responding
FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks up during the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis...
US Open ‘very hopeful’ unvaccinated Novak Djokovic can play
Auburn guard K.D. Johnson (0) shoots around Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) during the first half...
March Madness: Brackets in tatters as 2nd round begins
Michael Riley has been fired by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security for...
Trooper fired for violating rules, accepting cash while on duty, officials say
A strong earthquake was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Guayaquil, which...
Earthquake in Ecuador kills at least 1, causes wide damage