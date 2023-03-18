Manning attorney teams up with Chick-fil-A to feed Clarendon County students

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Manning attorney joins forces with a Chick-fil-A Manning operator to feed Clarendon County children lunch before the end of the school year.

Shaun Kent of the Kent Law Firm and Chick-fil-A Manning Operator Will Lane has plans to feed more than 4,300 students.

“The plan is to provide Chick-fil-A during lunch to one CCSD school per week (one day per week).”We’re honored to play a small role in helping to put a smile on the faces of our local students,” Lane said.

So far more than 1,000 students at four CCSD schools have already been fed.

Kent and Lane say they both partnered on this initiative to help fight hunger in their local school system while showing care to some of the youngest in their community.

“Growing up, we didn’t have a lot of money,” Kent said. “But every day my mom fed each of her three boys a sandwich and fruit for lunch. This is my way of thanking my mom for her care while also paying it forward.

“We are grateful for community stakeholders like Mr. Lane and Attorney Kent that step up and look out for the students in our district. This is what Unified means,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Johnson.

