SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Manning attorney teams up with Chick-fil-A to feed Clarendon County students

Clarendon County School District logo
Clarendon County School District logo(Clarendon County School District)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Manning attorney joins forces with a Chick-fil-A Manning operator to feed Clarendon County children lunch before the end of the school year.

Shaun Kent of the Kent Law Firm and Chick-fil-A Manning Operator Will Lane has plans to feed more than 4,300 students.

“The plan is to provide Chick-fil-A during lunch to one CCSD school per week (one day per week).”We’re honored to play a small role in helping to put a smile on the faces of our local students,” Lane said.

So far more than 1,000 students at four CCSD schools have already been fed.

Kent and Lane say they both partnered on this initiative to help fight hunger in their local school system while showing care to some of the youngest in their community.

“Growing up, we didn’t have a lot of money,” Kent said. “But every day my mom fed each of her three boys a sandwich and fruit for lunch. This is my way of thanking my mom for her care while also paying it forward.

“We are grateful for community stakeholders like Mr. Lane and Attorney Kent that step up and look out for the students in our district. This is what Unified means,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Shawn Johnson.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bank collapse impacts on S.C. economy
Bank collapse impacts on S.C. Economy
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
Arrests made after Columbia raid on home
Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs, guns, and cash after serving search warrant on Columbia area home
South Carolina v. Norfolk State in first round of tournament.
Gamecocks defeat Norfolk State to move on to second round of tournament
Alan Cowell arrested after leading Sumter deputies on a vehicle and foot chase.
Vehicle chase in Sumter County ends in arrest, drug charges for suspect

Latest News

Lemonade Twins
Lemonade Twins host annual Easter egg hunt
The US. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) estimates that nine million veterans now have...
VA expands suicide services for millions of veterans: ‘This is a game changer’
Forest Acres officers
Forest Acres City Council votes to approve $2000 pay increases for police officers
USC’s “Women In The Movement” lecture series highlights Angeline Butler
USC’s “Women In The Movement” lecture series highlights Angeline Butler