Lemonade Twins host annual Easter egg hunt

By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lemonade Twins are hosting their second annual community Easter egg hunt on April 1, 2023.

The egg hunt will be held from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at 6500 Olde Knight Pkwy, Woodland Park.

Food trucks and lemonade will be available for the public. For more information click the link here.

