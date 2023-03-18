Lemonade Twins host annual Easter egg hunt

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lemonade Twins are hosting their second annual community Easter egg hunt on April 1, 2023.

The egg hunt will be held from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. at 6500 Olde Knight Pkwy, Woodland Park.

The Lemonade Twins are hosting their annual Easter egg hunt. (City of Columbia/ Lemonade Twins)

Food trucks and lemonade will be available for the public. For more information click the link here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.