FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Winter chill today and Monday but a big Spring warm up is on the way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winter is making one last stand with some chilly temperatures the next couple days but then we will see a big flip in the pattern with some very warm Spring-like temperatures by the end of the work week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Temperatures stay chilly Sunday afternoon with highs only in the low to mid 50s under sunny skies.

A cold start to the work week with lows Monday morning in the lower 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the Midlands.

Below average temperatures continue Monday afternoon with highs in the middle 50s.

Another freezing cold start Tuesday with morning lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Good news is temperatures warm up the rest of the work week with highs back into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

A cold, Canadian high is dropping down over the Eastern half of the country today leading to bright sunny skies but temperatures will stay well below average with highs only in the mid 50s, as another blast of cold air moves over the region.

A freeze warning has been issued for the Midlands Monday morning as temperatures will dip down into the lower 30s tonight. Patchy frost is possible so you will need to protect any sensitive plants that have started to bloom and make sure your pets have a warm place to stay.

After the freezing cold start it will be another chilly afternoon with highs in the mid 50s on Monday as the Canadian High moves over top the region.

Another freeze/frost is likely Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 20s to near 30.

Temperatures do start to warm up Tuesday afternoon with highs climbing back into the lower 60s with a few extra clouds.

The warming trend continues the rest of the work week with highs in the lower 70s on Wednesday followed by highs in the 80s for Thursday and Friday.

The next chance for scattered showers looks to return on Saturday as a weak frontal system slides into the Carolinas.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: A cold start in the mid 30s and staying chilly for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s but at least sunshine returns to the Midlands.

Monday: Freezing cold in the morning with lows in the lower 30s followed by another cool afternoon with highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Another freezing cold start in the upper 20s to near 30 but temperatures do warm up a little bit into the lower 60s with some clouds for the afternoon.

Wednesday: Lows near 40 then highs climbing back into the 70s as clouds move back over the region with maybe a couple stray showers.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Lows in the upper 50s to near 60 and highs in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.

