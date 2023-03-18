FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mostly cloudy and cooler for St. Pats in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cooler temperatures are returning across the Carolinas this weekend with highs Saturday and Sunday stuck in the 50s.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Rather cloudy and cooler today with highs in the upper 50s.

Skies clear out tonight allowing temperatures to drop into the mid 30s for overnight lows.

Sunshine returns Sunday but it stays chilly with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

A cold start to the work week with lows Monday morning in the lower 30s. A Freeze Warning/Watch has been issued for the Midlands.

Mid 50s continue Monday afternoon with sunny skies.

Another freezing cold start Tuesday with morning lows near 30.

Good news is temperatures warm up the rest of the work week with highs back into the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

The cold front that brought the rain last night is pushing out into the Atlantic but we will hang on to a fair bit of clouds this afternoon.

Also, temperatures for our Saturday will be on the cooler side with highs only in the upper 50s today, so you might want a jacket if you are heading out to St. Pats in Five Points.

WIS (WIS)

Skies finally clear out tonight but that means our temperatures will be able to really cool off dropping into the mid 30s by Sunday morning.

A cold, Canadian high will be dropping down over the Eastern half of the country on Sunday leading to bright sunny skies but temperatures will remain well below average with highs only in the mid 50s as another blast of cold air moves over the region.

WIS (WIS)

A freeze warning/watch has been issued for the Midlands Monday morning as temperatures will dip down into the lower 30s. Patchy frost is possible so you will need to protect any sensitive plants that have started to bloom and make sure your pets have a warm place to stay.

WIS (WIS)

After the freezing cold start it will be another chilly afternoon with highs in the mid 50s on Monday as the Canadian High remains over the region.

WIS (WIS)

Another freeze/frost is likely Tuesday morning with lows near 30.

WIS (WIS)

Temperatures do start to warm up Tuesday afternoon with highs climbing back into the lower 60s with a few extra clouds.

The warming trend continues the rest of the work week with highs in the lower 70s on Wednesday followed by highs in the 80s for Thursday and Friday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday: A cold start in the mid 30s and staying chilly for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s but at least sunshine returns to the Midlands.

Monday: Freezing cold in the morning with lows in the lower 30s followed by another cool afternoon with highs in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday: Another freezing cold start in the lower 30s but temperatures do warm up a little bit into the lower 60s with some clouds for the afternoon.

Wednesday: Lows near 40 then highs climbing back into the 70s as clouds move back over the region.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the lows near 50 and highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Lows in the upper 50s and highs in the middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.