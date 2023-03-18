Two arrested in string of mail thefts in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested and charged two suspects in connection with a string of mail larcenies within the past month in the Lugoff and Elgin areas of Kershaw County.

Deputies said they were notified by a citizen on Thursday that a vehicle, matching the description given to Investigators in reference to these cases, was seen in the area of Lake Road.

After locating the vehicle, deputies said they conducted a traffic stop where they located multiple pieces of mail addressed to multiple victims inside the car.

According to an incident report, deputies also found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Investigators were notified and located additional evidence that led to obtaining several arrest warrants.

Deputies arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Levitt and charged him with Criminal Conspiracy, 16 counts of Financial Identity Fraud, five counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft and Possession of Methamphetamine.

An incident report stated Levitt was also charged with Possession of Marijuana.

Cassandra Clautu, 28, was also arrested and charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Financial Identity Fraud.

An incident report stated Clautu was also charged with Possession of Marijuana and Financial Transaction Card Theft.

Levitt and Clautu are being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center and are awaiting bond, said officials.

Investigators believe there are at least 21 victims.

Deputies say this is an ongoing investigation that U.S. Postal Inspectors are assisting with.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.