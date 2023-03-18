SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Child pronounced deceased after a car crash in Sumter County

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A child was pronounced deceased after a car crash that happened Wednesday morning near the intersection of S.C. Highway 441 and Sky Lane in Sumter County, officials say.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says 22-month-old Aaliyah Spann died Friday at Prisma Health Richland.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests made after Columbia raid on home
Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs, guns, and cash after serving search warrant on Columbia area home
Moselle property under contract
Murdaugh’s Moselle property is about to sell. Here’s where the money will go
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Notice a Smoky haze out there, here’s what’s happening!
Former officer charged after buying gun silencers under false pretenses.
Former Lexington officer charged in illegal purchase of gun silencers
Brooks was arrested on the scene of the traffic stop on Glenn Road.
Man rams truck into police vehicles with child in back seat, sentenced in drug bust

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Kershaw County deputies arrested 28-year-old Cassandra Clautu (Right) and 23-year-old Johnathan...
Two arrested in string of mail thefts in Kershaw County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain tonight, then cooler and drier for this weekend
RCSD reports drop in gun thefts, credits ongoing investigations
RCSD reports drop in gun thefts, credits ongoing investigations