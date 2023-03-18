Child pronounced deceased after a car crash in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A child was pronounced deceased after a car crash that happened Wednesday morning near the intersection of S.C. Highway 441 and Sky Lane in Sumter County, officials say.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says 22-month-old Aaliyah Spann died Friday at Prisma Health Richland.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.