Vehicle chase in Sumter County ends in arrest, drug charges for suspect

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A man is behind bars for drug charges after he led deputies on a vehicle and foot chase in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department says 29-year-old Alan Cowell was arrested after deputies found money, a plastic bag of cocaine, a handgun, and some suspected marijuana.

Alan Cowell being arrested. (Sumter Counter Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said while they were on patrol on Monday, March 13, a deputy saw a silver Dodge truck make a turn without using a turn signal. While the deputy was following the vehicle, he smelled the scent of marijuana from the suspect’s vehicle.

The Deputy then attempted to make a traffic stop according to investigators, however, the suspect did not stop and drove his vehicle around a store, striking another vehicle before leaving the parking lot.

Detectives said the suspect’s truck sped south on Boulevard, ignoring the patrol officer’s blue lights and sirens.

Suspected mariuana recovered by Sumter deputies during chase. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Cowell then left Boulevard and turned onto side streets, driving his vehicle to a stop in the backyard of a residence. Cowell left on foot, ignoring deputies’ commands to stop said investigators. During the foot chase, Cowell allegedly started dumping what appeared to be marijuana on the ground.

Deputies said the patrol man saw Cowell had a gun and yelled at him to drop it. Cowell responded by allegedly throwing the weapon into the bushes and continuing to try to avoid authorities.

Cowell refused to show his hands at the deputy when the patrolman tased Cowell and took him into custody said, investigators.

During a search of the area, deputies found a large sum of money, a clear plastic bag containing what appeared to be cocaine, a gun, and suspected marijuana all recovered from the chase for Cowell.

The mugshot of Alan Cowell who was arrested after leading deputies on chase in Sumter County. (Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Cowell was transported to Prisma Hospital Sumter for evaluation before being taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he posted a $36,000 bond and was released to the custody of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office due to an outstanding warrant.

Cowell is being charged with distributing, selling, purchasing, and manufacturing crack cocaine, failure to stop for blue light, and first offense no injury or death.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.