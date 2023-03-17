SkyView
The start of a championship run: #1 Gamecocks take on Norfolk Spartans

gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg
gamecocks women's basketball logo.jpg(South Carolina Women's Basketball Twitter)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday marked the start of the Gamecocks’ championship run for March Madness 2023. USC’s women’s basketball team entered the bracket as the #1 seed in the nation.

The team posted to social media, “We’ve walked this path before. Our journey back starts 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲.”

Last year the Gamecocks became national champions and returned home victorious to cheering crowds and a parade through downtown Columbia.

The team enters the tournament with momentum at their back, they played a perfect undefeated regular season.

RELATED COVERAGE

Friday’s game at Colonial Life Arena is set to start at 2 p.m. when the Gamecocks take on the Spartans.

