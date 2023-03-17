Soda City Live: USC is looking for people wanting to lose weight through the mLife study

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s an opportunity to lose weight through the use of innovative technology and social support. Researchers at the University of South Carolina are looking for adults between the ages of 18 and 65 for a 12-month study.

Dr. Carolina Delgado-Diaz is the project manager for the mLife study. She joined Soda City Live with details of the research study.

If you’re an adult looking to lose weight using innovative technology and social support, Dr. Delgado-Diaz and other researchers at USC are looking for adults with overweight or obesity, living in the US, and between the ages 18-65 to join a 12-month-long research study using remote technology. You also need to own a smartphone, not be pregnant or planning to be during the life of the study, and not currently breastfeeding. You also must not already be in another weight loss program.

The recruitment process is now open for the 2023 cohort. This is a one-year lifestyle intervention aiming to help people lose weight while using different digital technologies for the self-monitoring of diet, physical activity, and body weight.

Go to https://mlifestudy.org/ to learn about the mLife study.

Go to https://redcap.healthsciencessc.org/surveys/?s=KAWMEJLNKM7H8XPR to fill out the questionnaire for participation.

