SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Soda City Live: St Pat’s in Five Points Events and Performances, Featuring Ryan Monroe and Josh Roberts

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking to be a part of the St. Pat’s in Five Points Annual “Get to the Green” race, it’s not too late.

There is still time to sign up but be sure to get there before the race begins at 7:30 a.m.

St. Pat’s in Five Points will also host their annual parade at 10 a.m. with festival events for the whole family immediately following.

There will be tons of food, vendors and even a Pot’O Gold Kids area for the littles.

One of the biggest highlights of the day is the entertainment, live performances from bands.

Ryan Monroe of the “Band of Horses” and Josh Roberts of “Josh Roberts and the Hinges” will be performing live at noon as a duo and shared a snippet of one of their original songs “Lavender Sun” on Soda City Live.

For more information on St. Pat’s in Five Points, Click here.

https://stpatscolumbia.com/

St. Pat's in Five Points will also host their annual parade at 10 a.m. with festival events for...
St. Pat's in Five Points will also host their annual parade at 10 a.m. with festival events for the whole family immediately following.(SODA CITY LIVE)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrests made after Columbia raid on home
Police arrest 7 people, seize drugs, guns, and cash after serving search warrant on Columbia area home
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Notice a Smoky haze out there, here’s what’s happening!
Former officer charged after buying gun silencers under false pretenses.
Former Lexington officer charged in illegal purchase of gun silencers
Brooks was arrested on the scene of the traffic stop on Glenn Road.
Man rams truck into police vehicles with child in back seat, sentenced in drug bust
SC house passes $14B state budget
S.C. House approves $14B state budget, with raises for state employees, law enforcement, teachers

Latest News

Soda City Live: St Pat's in Five Points Events & Performances, Featuring Ryan Monroe & Josh...
Soda City Live: St Pat's in Five Points Events & Performances, Featuring Ryan Monroe & Josh Roberts
Soda City Live: St Pat's in Five Points Events and Performances
Soda City Live: St Pat's in Five Points Events and Performances
Soda City Live: USC is looking for people wanting to lose weight through the mLife study
Soda City Live: USC is looking for people wanting to lose weight through the mLife study
Soda City Live: O'Hara's Public House's Annual St. Patrick's Day Event
Soda City Live: O'Hara's Public House's Annual St. Patrick's Day Event