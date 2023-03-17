Soda City Live: St Pat’s in Five Points Events and Performances, Featuring Ryan Monroe and Josh Roberts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you’re looking to be a part of the St. Pat’s in Five Points Annual “Get to the Green” race, it’s not too late.

There is still time to sign up but be sure to get there before the race begins at 7:30 a.m.

St. Pat’s in Five Points will also host their annual parade at 10 a.m. with festival events for the whole family immediately following.

There will be tons of food, vendors and even a Pot’O Gold Kids area for the littles.

One of the biggest highlights of the day is the entertainment, live performances from bands.

Ryan Monroe of the “Band of Horses” and Josh Roberts of “Josh Roberts and the Hinges” will be performing live at noon as a duo and shared a snippet of one of their original songs “Lavender Sun” on Soda City Live.

For more information on St. Pat’s in Five Points, Click here.

https://stpatscolumbia.com/

