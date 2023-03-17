SkyView
Soda City Live: O’Hara’s Public House’s Annual St. Patrick’s Day Event

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Head over to O’Hara’s Public House for their Annual St. Patrick’s Day event.

Enjoy an authentic Irish experience with traditional dishes and drinks.

O’Hara’s Public House is located at 131 East Main Street in Lexington.

For more information, click here.

O'Hara's Public House is located at 131 East Main Street in Lexington.(SODA CITY LIVE)

