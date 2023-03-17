Palmetto State Red Cross volunteers to provide California storm relief

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Volunteers from the Red Cross in South Carolina are headed to California to help with storm relief.

Families impacted by recent flooding and winter storms in the state will receive assistance from six disaster-trained volunteers from the Palmetto State. The organization said trained teams from across the country have been providing shelter, food, water, and supplies.

Red Crossers have been helping in California since the onslaught of atmospheric rivers in Dec, & we’ll continue to offer support as yet another one is expected to hit today. For local updates, follow:@RedCrossNorCal@RedCrossCCR@ARCGoldCountry@SoCal_RedCross@RedCrossLA

(2/2) pic.twitter.com/I20i2cuEyY — American Red Cross (@RedCross) March 13, 2023

The Red Cross said 640 people have sought refuge from severe weather in California Tuesday night.

