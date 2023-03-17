SkyView
Palmetto State Red Cross volunteers to provide California storm relief

January 7, 2023. San Mateo, California. Jose Luis Barriga heads back to his mobile home with of...
January 7, 2023. San Mateo, California. Jose Luis Barriga heads back to his mobile home with of one of 80 clean up kits the American Red Cross handed out to residents of the Belmont Mobile Home Park in San Mateo County on Saturday, January 7, as the Perez family waits for their kit, which contained bleach, gloves, garbage bags and other essentials. Residents of the mobile home park had to evacuate on New Year’s Eve and many of the homes were flooded by waters residents said reached as high as four feet. Red Cross volunteers also brought food for the park residents and helped dozens of them whose homes were badly damaged make sure they had a place to sleep that night. Photo by Barbara Wood/American Red Cross(Barbara Wood/American Red Cross | Barbara Wood/American Red Cross)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Volunteers from the Red Cross in South Carolina are headed to California to help with storm relief.

Families impacted by recent flooding and winter storms in the state will receive assistance from six disaster-trained volunteers from the Palmetto State. The organization said trained teams from across the country have been providing shelter, food, water, and supplies.

The Red Cross said 640 people have sought refuge from severe weather in California Tuesday night.

