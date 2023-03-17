Motel reports Columbia pays for displaced renters to stay after payment from landlord doesn’t come

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Motel management report the City of Columbia is again paying for a group of displaced renters to stay despite a court order requiring the landlord company to pick up the tab.

At least three residents of 1218 Hyatt Avenue are staying at the Super 8 Motel off Fairfield Road as repairs are being made to their apartments.

A March 8 order from a Richland County judge required their landlord company, Indigo 52, to begin paying for the accommodations “immediately” until repairs are finished and to reimburse the city for its expenses.

A Super 8 Motel official told WIS the city had provided payment through March 17, and the expectation was for the company to continue the payments afterward.

No payment from the company arrived on Friday, leading to some concern from resident Cynthia Joyner.

“Where we going to go? Where we going to go from here? It’s like, it’s repeating itself. We can’t go back to Hyatt avenue, because they’re not fixing on it,” she said.

Friday afternoon, the motel official confirmed the city had made a payment for the residents to stay another week (until March 24).

It’s unclear what consequences the lack of payment will carry in light of the judge’s order.

Indigo 52′s attorney Alex Imgrund declined to comment and Joyner said she had not heard from the company.

The company has come under the microscope of the city for the conditions at its properties and a lack of permits to operate within the city. The order required the company to come into compliance with city codes and permitting, but it’s unclear where in that process the city is.

Additionally, the code prevents Indigo 52 from collecting rental payment or evicting the residents until they have come into compliance with the order.

Both Joyner and former Hyatt Avenue resident Terrence Cunningham provided WIS with emails from March 7 showing a “Rockwood Associates” alerting them they had 30 days to move out.

It’s unclear what, if any, relationship there is between Rockwood Associates and Indigo 52.

