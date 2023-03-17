SkyView
Man arrested in connection with alleged Waffle House armed robbery

Man arrested after alleged Lugoff Waffle House armed robbery.
Mugshot of Jalon Bradley who was arrested in connection with Lugoff Waffle House armed robbery.
Mugshot of Jalon Bradley who was arrested in connection with Lugoff Waffle House armed robbery.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An extensive South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison search led to the capture of a man in connection with an alleged armed robbery of a Kershaw County Waffle House.

19-year-old Jalon Bradley is behind bars after agents arrested him after the March 7 alleged armed robbery of a Lugoff Waffle House.

Bradley is being charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of kidnapping. He is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

