Furry Friend Friday - Carter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carter is a 3-month-old Staffordshire Terrier mix puppy up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Carter is a handsome and sweet boy! He is very smart and picks up training fast, especially when working for treats. He is super sweet and enjoys listening to music. Carter loves to play outside and go on adventures. He still has a lot of puppy energy in him so daily exercise will be important. Carter is growing fast and will be a large dog once fully grown.

Carter does well with other dogs and cats! We always recommend having another dog in the home for puppy adopters. Adult dogs are great at teaching puppies manners and the ways of being a good house dog!

Puppies need adopters that are excited about training and helping the pup learn and grow with the family. We look for those qualities in all of our puppy adopters. A lot of puppies are returned because people don’t realize the commitment they are making when they adopt. Having a new puppy is fun, exciting, and rewarding but it is also a lot of work! The more work you put in early on with a puppy, the better behaved and socialized they will be when they get older.

You can meet Carter and lots of other puppies this Saturday, March 18 at our March Madness adoption event from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.! Get your adoption application in now so you can be pre-approved to adopt on Saturday! Complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

