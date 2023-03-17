SkyView
Former Richland Two superintendent joins nonprofit

Dr. Baron Davis former R2 superintendent
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An education nonprofit announced the appointment of Dr. Baron R. Davis to a senior advisor position.

Digital Promise said Davis joined the organization effective March 1.

Davis is the former superintendent at Richland School District Two, he resigned on Jan. 17th. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimously voted on by the board.

As part of the separation, Davis was paid out $615,000 from the district.

Digital Promise said Davis will support the nonprofit in the League of Innovative Schools and other educator networks. Jean-Claude Brizard, president, and CEO of Digital Promise said, “I am extremely excited to have his expertise at our table.”

More information about the organization can be found at the link here.

