Former Richland Two superintendent joins nonprofit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An education nonprofit announced the appointment of Dr. Baron R. Davis to a senior advisor position.

Digital Promise said Davis joined the organization effective March 1.

Davis is the former superintendent at Richland School District Two, he resigned on Jan. 17th. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimously voted on by the board.

As part of the separation, Davis was paid out $615,000 from the district.

Digital Promise said Davis will support the nonprofit in the League of Innovative Schools and other educator networks. Jean-Claude Brizard, president, and CEO of Digital Promise said, “I am extremely excited to have his expertise at our table.”

More information about the organization can be found at the link here.

RELATED COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.