FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Later rain arriving into St. Patrick’s Day!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We see clouds on the increase today with milder conditions, but this will all precede late day rain on the way!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

We’re off to a milder Friday morning, with more clouds and lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Highs reach the low 70s again for today, but these temperatures will be short lived.

Winds pick up for St. Paddy’s Day. These winds will be out of the southwest, helping to warm the region. Winds could easily gust above 25 mph.

The best chance of rain comes Friday evening/night, but this will dry up right into Saturday.

Rain could total as high as 0.5″- 0.75″ in some areas.

Saturday will come with decreasing clouds and highs approaching the upper 50s.

We cool down Sunday with upper 30s in the morning, and likely mid-50s in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning everyone! Clouds are pressing into our St. Patrick’s Day, with breezy winds gusting up to 25-30mph later today. Morning lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the lower mid-70s. Most of the day will be dry, but that’s not the case for the evening hours.

An approaching front will bring us rain very late into the day, that will dry up quickly into the very early morning hours of Saturday. Around a quarter of an inch to a half inch of rain is likely the average rain rate, with slightly higher amounts possible with spotty downpours. There’s a low risk of storms forming as the front passes through, but there should be some isolated downpours.

After things dry up into Saturday morning, we clear up for the afternoon with highs nearing the upper 50s.

We’re back into the 30s Sunday morning, as highs likely only reach the mid-50s, but at least we’ve got sunshine!

Monday, the first day of spring, will be cold! We start with lows in the low 30s, back to some mid 50s again for the afternoon with sunshine & clouds.

Temperatures aren’t changing too much for Tuesday afternoon in the upper 50s, with a slight chance of a few showers.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

St. Patrick’s Day: Milder with increasing clouds later in the day, as evening rain showers push back in. Highs in the low mid-70s. Winds could gust over 25mph.

Saturday: Clouds decrease towards the afternoon. Highs approach 60 degrees, but likely will fall just short.

Sunday: Sunshine follows another chilly start with highs only in the mid-50s and morning lows in the mid-30s on average.

Monday: Partly sunny skies with highs in the upper mid-50s and morning lows in the lower 30s.

Tuesday: More mid-30s to start with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s. Isolated showers look to return to the region.

Wednesday: Temps are getting milder with highs in the upper mid-60s, along with partly sunny skies.

