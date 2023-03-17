Bank collapse impacts on S.C. economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After the collapse of Silicon Valley, and the shake-up with First Republic --people across the country are watching to see what happens next. As well as what impacts this will have on the economy in South Carolina.

South Carolina’s state treasurer, Curtis Loftis discusses what residents should do now and how to stay on top of their banking plans.

